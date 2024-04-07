United Way of Highway 55 Calls for  Applications for 2024-25 Grant

United Way of Highway 55 is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle. All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1st, 2024. Please contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or director@highway55unitedway.org to receive an application. To fill out electronically go to this link:

https://form.jotform.com/240774289820161

The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. For everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and basic essentials.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

UWHWY55 is the safest, most effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, Warren Counties. Abraham states, “Our goal is to raise more funds, that way we can allocate more every year to the community. All funds raised here, stay here” Abraham continues by saying, “We distribute funds strategically through our allocations process. The reason why we do this is to protect donated dollars and place funds where they are most needed and can create the biggest impact. Nonprofits submit applications and required documents, which the allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, we identify how organizations in our

community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services. By giving to UWHWY55, you are not just giving a handout, but you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our community stronger, and support needed missions.”

More than Money

Our allocation program is only one aspect of what we do. Our agencies receive more than money. United Way of Highway 55 works with our agencies to build a network of support that includes donors, advocates, and volunteers. We want to Live United, fostering a collection of resources that help our agencies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What We Fund

We support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and essentials.

Education

The United Way supports education to help children, youth and young adults reach their full potential. We support programs that teach children, youth, or young adults – as well as programs that ease the physical, mental, or financial burden of accessing education.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Income

The United Way promotes financial stability and independence for families and individuals. The United Way supports programs that assist individuals through proven methods, such as job training, financial wellness classes and more.

Health

The United Way supports programs that encourage healthy living, including programs that promote healthy eating and physical activity, expand access to quality health care, and integrate health into early childhood development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Essentials

We understand that people must be fed and safe before they can focus on education, income, or health. Essentials are defined as knowing where your next meal is coming from and having a safe place to sleep at night. Therefore, we support access to food, water, shelter, and safety.

United Way of Hwy 55 is currently seeking additional members for their allocations committee. Members from this committee must review the nonprofit applications, interview agencies, choose the 2024-25 partner nonprofits, and select the amounts distributed to each nonprofit. Abraham closes with, “We want citizens and leaders in our community involved in this process, as well as donors. Having a diverse committee is also of importance to us and this process. Thank you for the continued support and making it possible for us to give to many nonprofits every year!” To learn more about the allocations process or join the committee call (931)-455-5678 or email director@highway55unitedway.org.