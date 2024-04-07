Connect with us

News

United Way of Highway 55 Calls for  Applications for 2024-25 Grant

Published

United Way of Highway 55 is now accepting applications for the next allocation  cycle. All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible  to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1st, 2024. Please contact Ashley  Abraham at 931-455-5678 or director@highway55unitedway.org to receive an application.   To fill out  electronically go to this link:

https://form.jotform.com/240774289820161

The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to  succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. For everyone to have a fair chance to  succeed, we support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong  community – education, income, health, and basic essentials. 

UWHWY55 is the safest, most effective outlet for donors to make a difference in  their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses,  pooling donated resources so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies  in Coffee, Moore, Warren Counties.  Abraham states, “Our goal is to raise more  funds, that way we can allocate more every year to the community. All funds raised  here, stay here” Abraham continues by saying, “We distribute funds strategically through our allocations process. The reason why we do this is to protect donated  dollars and place funds where they are most needed and can create the biggest  impact. Nonprofits submit applications and required documents, which the  allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, we identify how  organizations in our 

community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services.  We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services.  By giving to UWHWY55, you are not just giving a handout, but you are contributing  to a strategic effort to make our community stronger, and support needed missions.”

More than Money

Our allocation program is only one aspect of what we do. Our agencies receive  more than money. United Way of Highway 55 works with our agencies to build a  network  of support that includes donors, advocates, and volunteers. We want to Live United,  fostering a collection of resources that help our agencies.

What We Fund

We support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and essentials.

Education

The United Way supports education to help children, youth and young adults reach  their full potential. We support programs that teach children, youth, or young adults – as well as programs that ease the physical, mental, or financial burden of  accessing education.

Income

The United Way promotes financial stability and independence for families and  individuals. The United Way supports programs that assist individuals through  proven methods, such as job training, financial wellness classes and more.

Health

The United Way supports programs that encourage healthy living, including  programs that promote healthy eating and physical activity, expand access to  quality health  care, and integrate health into early childhood development.

Essentials

We understand that people must be fed and safe before they can focus on  education, income, or health. Essentials are defined as knowing where your next  meal is  coming from and having a safe place to sleep at night. Therefore, we support  access to food, water, shelter, and safety.

United Way of Hwy 55 is currently seeking additional members for their allocations  committee. Members from this committee must review the nonprofit applications,  interview agencies, choose the 2024-25 partner nonprofits, and select the amounts distributed to each nonprofit.   Abraham closes with, “We want citizens and leaders in our community involved in  this process, as well as donors. Having a diverse committee is also of importance  to us and this process. Thank you for the continued support and making it possible  for us to give to many nonprofits every year!” To learn more about the allocations  process or join the committee call (931)-455-5678 or email director@highway55unitedway.org. 

