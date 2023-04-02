United Way of Highway 55 Calls for Applications for 2023-24

United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle. All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1, 2023. Please contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or email Director@highway55unitedway.org to receive an application.

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF COFFEE, MOORE, AND WARREN COUNTIES ALLOCATION PROGRAM

The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. For everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and basic essentials.

UWHWY55 is the safest, most effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. Our local chapter will distribute $50,000 to our 20 previous partner nonprofits. Abraham states, “Our goal is to raise more funds, that way we can allocate more every year to the community. All funds raised here, stay here” We distribute funds strategically through our allocations process. Nonprofits submit applications, which our allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, we identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services. By giving to UWHWY55, you are not just giving a handout, but you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our community stronger.

United Way of Hwy 55 is currently seeking additional members for their allocations committee. Members from this committee must review the nonprofit applications, choose the partner nonprofits, and decide the distribution of funds. If interested, please call (931)-455-5678 or email director@highway55unitedway.org. We want a diverse committee from the 3 counties we serve. You must be excluded from the process if you serve on a nonprofit Board or highly active with a local organization that is applying. Thank you!

For more information, contact: Ashley Abraham at Director@highway55unitedway.org.