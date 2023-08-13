United Way of Highway 55 Announces the Funding of Twelve Local Nonprofits

​On June 20, 21, & 22, United Way of Highway 55 allocations committee, made up of local community and Board members, reviewed applications and conducted interviews with each agency applying for funding from The United Way. Of 30 nonprofit applicants, the committee chose 12 nonprofit partners to help fund. They are located and/or serve in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. They will each receive varying amounts to help fund unique requests within their organization. On August 11th at Common John Brewing Co, United Way of Hwy 55 celebrated and announced the 12 new partner nonprofits. UWHWY55 Director Ashley Abraham had this to say:

The 2023-24 partners include:

Warren Co. Meals on Wheels

Horseplay Inc.

CASA Works Inc.

Haven of Hope

Children’s Advocacy Center-31 st Judicial District

Judicial District Shepherd’s House

Coffee County Humane Society

Access Hope

Tullahoma Daycare Center

The Hope Center

HOME (Homeless of McMinnville Effort)

Kids in The Community

