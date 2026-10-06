United Way and Tullahoma Lowe’s Donate Picnic Tables to Local Elementary School

The United Way of South Central Tennessee is making a positive impact on a local school campus just in time for the crisp autumn weather.

Leading a new community partnership, the United Way teamed up with the Tullahoma Lowe’s Home Improvement to donate a pair of brand-new picnic tables to Jack T. Farrar Elementary School.

The outdoor additions were delivered just before the students headed out for fall break. School leaders say the new seating will be a welcome addition to the campus, providing a great space to be enjoyed by students, teachers, and visiting families throughout the school year.