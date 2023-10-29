United States Department of Agriculture offers Farming Training

Attention veterans, spouses and transitioning service members! USDA is hosting a webinar Oct. 31 – Nov. 1 for those looking to start careers in farming and ranching.

The One USDA Beginning Farmer and Rancher Training is a two-day webinar that provides a comprehensive overview of the opportunities, programs and services available to veterans, their spouses and transitioning service members interested in farming and ranching.

The two-day webinar will be held from 10 AM – 4:30 PM EST on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. For more information or to register:

https://www.usda.gov/our-agency/initiatives/veterans?fbclid=IwAR0jDii789iwvZ9kjwcV48nLamiaIt6L3TvjjH3306xSMgreur4T8pH76hs

Preparedness and defense are critical to America’s food and agriculture sectors and to sustaining and growing rural America. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to military veterans across the country to fill the roles that keep America’s food supply safe and secure, preserve and strengthen rural communities, and restore and conserve the environment.

USDA wants to ensure that veterans looking to return home, or start a new career on a farm or in a rural community have the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.