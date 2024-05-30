Connect with us

News

Unified court system streamlines judiciary

Published

The General Assembly (in April) approved legislation streamlining court records in Tennessee.

House Bill 2930, filed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, and carried by House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett, R-Goodlettsville, creates a unified court system for clerks to use for case management, data collection, and overall communication.

The General Assembly previously appropriated $75 million for the new system. This legislation authorizes the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to work with clerks across the state to determine the best software to use.

“We have more than 300 court systems in the state and they all operate on different systems,” Garrett said. “Technically, they can’t talk to one another. This unified system will greatly improve the communication between our clerks while also allowing us to collect data on what crimes are committed and where they are taking place.”

The AOC must provide a plan of action for the system implementation by January 2025. House Bill 2930 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

