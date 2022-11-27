Unemployment up slightly in Coffee County

Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold.



In October, every county in the state did experience a small uptick in their unemployment rates.

The unemployment rate in Coffee County was at 3.4% in October, an increase of 0.4% compared to September’s rate and 0.2% above the October 2021 rate.

Williamson County had the lowest rate in the state for the month. At 2.4%, the county’s jobless number inched up by 0.3 of a percentage point.



Moore, Cheatham, and Wilson counties had the next lowest rates at 2.6%. Moore County’s rate experienced an uptick of 0.2 of a percentage point, while Cheatham and Wilson counties each saw their rates increase by 0.3 of a percentage point.

Bledsoe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in October. At 5.4%, its rate grew by 0.6 of a percentage point.



Scott and Perry counties had the next highest rates for the month. Scott County’s rate went from 4.5% to 5.2% and Perry County’s rate increased from 4.7% to 5.2%.



Statewide, October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained low at 3.5% and still near the record low of 3.2%.



Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.7%. Compared to October 2021, the national rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point.

To learn more about available job training, how to enroll in Adult Education classes, or to search for employment, Tennesseans can visit TNWorkReady.com.