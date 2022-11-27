Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Unemployment up slightly in Coffee County

Published

Unemployment in a majority of Tennessee’s counties remained below 5% during October 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold.
 
In October, every county in the state did experience a small uptick in their unemployment rates.

The unemployment rate in Coffee County was at 3.4% in October, an increase of 0.4% compared to September’s rate and 0.2% above the October 2021 rate.

Williamson County had the lowest rate in the state for the month. At 2.4%, the county’s jobless number inched up by 0.3 of a percentage point.
 
Moore, Cheatham, and Wilson counties had the next lowest rates at 2.6%. Moore County’s rate experienced an uptick of 0.2 of a percentage point, while Cheatham and Wilson counties each saw their rates increase by 0.3 of a percentage point.

Bledsoe County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate in October. At 5.4%, its rate grew by 0.6 of a percentage point.
 
Scott and Perry counties had the next highest rates for the month. Scott County’s rate went from 4.5% to 5.2% and Perry County’s rate increased from 4.7% to 5.2%.
 
Statewide, October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained low at 3.5% and still near the record low of 3.2%.
 
Across the nation, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate grew by 0.2 of a percentage point in October to 3.7%. Compared to October 2021, the national rate is down 0.9 of a percentage point.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To learn more about available job training, how to enroll in Adult Education classes, or to search for employment, Tennesseans can visit TNWorkReady.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022