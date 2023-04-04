Unemployment up in Coffee County

Many counties across Tennessee experienced significant drops in unemployment in February after the end of seasonal employment impacted January’s numbers, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The unemployment rate in Coffee County was at 3.7% in February, an increase of 0.4% compared to Janurary’s rate of 3.3%, and 0.4% below the February 2022 rate.

Twenty-two counties across the state saw rates decrease during the month, while unemployment held steady in 21 additional counties. Rates did increase in the remaining 52 counties.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in February. That marked the fifth consecutive month unemployment across the state remained unchanged.



Nationally, unemployment in February increased to 3.6%, up 0.2 of a percentage point.



Unlike statewide and national unemployment rates, county data is not seasonally adjusted to take into consideration seasonal impacts on unemployment.



