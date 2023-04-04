Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Unemployment up in Coffee County

Published

Many counties across Tennessee experienced significant drops in unemployment in February after the end of seasonal employment impacted January’s numbers, according to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The unemployment rate in Coffee County was at 3.7% in February, an increase of 0.4% compared to Janurary’s rate of 3.3%, and 0.4% below the February 2022 rate.

Twenty-two counties across the state saw rates decrease during the month, while unemployment held steady in 21 additional counties. Rates did increase in the remaining 52 counties.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate held steady at 3.5% in February. That marked the fifth consecutive month unemployment across the state remained unchanged.
 
Nationally, unemployment in February increased to 3.6%, up 0.2 of a percentage point.
 
Unlike statewide and national unemployment rates, county data is not seasonally adjusted to take into consideration seasonal impacts on unemployment.
 
Jobs4TN.gov currently has more than 300,00 open positions available around Tennessee and just across its borders. Job seekers can utilize a variety of services on the site that will help them find meaningful employment. They can also go to TNWorkReady.com for information on Adult Education, help for justice involved individuals to find work, and much more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023