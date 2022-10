Unemployment drops in Coffee County

Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

The unemployment rate in Coffee County in September was 3.1%, which was down 0.3 of a percentage point from August’s rate of 3.4%.

September’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% for the second consecutive month.



The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in September to 3.5%, down 0.2 of a percentage point in a month-to-month comparison.



County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different seasonal impacts on the workforce.

A complete analysis of the September 2022 county unemployment data for Tennessee is available here.



