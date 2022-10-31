Connect with us

News

Unemployment drops in Coffee County

Published

Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties.

The unemployment rate in Coffee County in September was 3.1%, which was down 0.3 of a percentage point from August’s rate of 3.4%.

September’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% for the second consecutive month.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped in September to 3.5%, down 0.2 of a percentage point in a month-to-month comparison.

County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to account for different seasonal impacts on the workforce.

A complete analysis of the September 2022 county unemployment data for Tennessee is available here.

Job seekers can find all the resources and services they need to start their search, all in one place. TNWorkReady is the site where Tennesseans can find a new job, find programs to help them develop new skills, or find classes where adult learners can earn a high school equivalency diploma.

