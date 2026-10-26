Uncle Nearest Reaches Debt Agreement With Lender as Judge Allows Potential Sale to Move Forward

The ongoing legal battle involving Shelbyville-based whiskey company Uncle Nearest has taken two significant turns, including a debt reduction agreement with its lender and a federal judge’s decision allowing a potential sale of the company to move forward.

According to reporting by Shelbyville NOW, Uncle Nearest has agreed to drop its negligence claims against Farm Credit Mid-America in exchange for a reduction in the company’s outstanding debt.

Court documents show Uncle Nearest owed at least $128.9 million as of October 20, before the agreed reduction. The amount of debt being forgiven has not been disclosed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The agreement resolves claims that Farm Credit failed to properly oversee the company’s loans and financial transactions. Those allegations included claims of financial mismanagement involving a former chief financial officer. Farm Credit disputed the allegations, and the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing by either party.

In a separate development, U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley denied a request by Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver to prevent the court-appointed receiver from selling company assets while an appeal is pending.

That decision means receiver Phillip Young can continue pursuing a potential sale of Uncle Nearest, although any proposed transaction would still require court approval.

The company has been under receivership since August 2025, following a lawsuit filed by Farm Credit over alleged loan defaults.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While the agreement reduces some of Uncle Nearest’s debt, the company continues to face substantial financial challenges, and its future ownership remains uncertain.

Source: Shelbyville NOW, citing federal court filings.