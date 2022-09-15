Uncle Dave Macon Days October 7-8, free to public, new venue in 2022

Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement! In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days announces some thrilling news for the community and to those roots music enthusiasts.

Ben Wilson, Director of Uncle Dave Macon Days says, “It is my privilege to announce that the 2022 Uncle Dave Macon Days will be held at the beautiful venue, The Fountains of Murfreesboro. In addition, Uncle Dave Macon Days will be FREE to the public. It will be our gift to the community for all the years of support.”

The launch will kick off Friday evening starting at 5 pm and will feature Glade City Rounders, Jake Leg Stompers, and Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny. Saturday, October 8, performances start at 1:00 highlighting The Will MacLean Band, Caleb Christopher Edwards, Jake Leg Stompers, and The Cleverlys.

Don’t miss the opportunity to propel roots music into a surreal experience at this sparkling location. The Fountains of Murfreesboro is located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway and is Murfreesboro’s premier event venue.

Starting from humble beginnings on the lawn of the Rutherford County Courthouse in 1978, Uncle Dave Macon Days has been a Middle Tennessee tradition. Inspired by the legacy of America’s rich musical heritage, Uncle Dave Macon Days 2022 is expanding its musical genre experience. Sparked by the changes across America’s musical landscape, Uncle Dave Macon Days is dedicated to growing a family-friendly musical event at The Fountains.

This is a don’t miss opportunity! For more information, Go to: www.uncledavemacondays.com or

contact sponsorudm@gmail.com