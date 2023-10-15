U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Encourages Buddy Check Week

Buddy Check Week is a national campaign that encourages Veterans to connect or reconnect with their Veteran friends – just to check in. A STRONG Veterans Act of 2022 initiative, Buddy Check Week builds on the success of the American Legion’s Buddy Check program and the Veteran Wellness Alliance’s Get Involved program.

The Strong Veterans Act of 2022 requires VA to conduct an annual Buddy Check Week. During the week of Oct. 16-20, all Veterans are invited to complete peer wellness, resiliency and S.A.V.E. training with a pledge to talk to 10 Veterans, families and caregivers and/or survivors. VA’s goal is to increase access to VA health and benefits, improve mental health, increase awareness on suicide prevention, decrease isolation and support peer networking.

Buddy Check Week’s goal is to enhance peer-to-peer connections, improve mental health, and increase access to VA resources. Take the training before talking – recognize the signs of distress and learn about resources you can recommend to your buddy if needed.

Take the Pledge to talk to 10 Veterans this week and Take the Training!, Find more details here: https://www.research.net/r/BQ2DMCL