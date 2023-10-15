Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Encourages Buddy Check Week

Published

Buddy Check Week is a national campaign that encourages Veterans to connect or reconnect with their Veteran friends – just to check in. A STRONG Veterans Act of 2022 initiative, Buddy Check Week builds on the success of the American Legion’s Buddy Check program and the Veteran Wellness Alliance’s Get Involved program.

The Strong Veterans Act of 2022 requires VA to conduct an annual Buddy Check Week. During the week of Oct. 16-20, all Veterans are invited to complete peer wellness, resiliency and S.A.V.E. training with a pledge to talk to 10 Veterans, families and caregivers and/or survivors. VA’s goal is to increase access to VA health and benefits, improve mental health, increase awareness on suicide prevention, decrease isolation and support peer networking.

Buddy Check Week’s goal is to enhance peer-to-peer connections, improve mental health, and increase access to VA resources. Take the training before talking – recognize the signs of distress and learn about resources you can recommend to your buddy if needed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take the Pledge to talk to 10 Veterans this week and Take the Training!, Find more details here: https://www.research.net/r/BQ2DMCL

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023