Tyler Andrew Lund of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the age of 34 years.

He was born in 1992 to Lisa Lund Sons and was a Tullahoma High School graduate with the class of 2010.

Tyler brought love, compassion and smiles into the lives of everyone who knew him. Tyler was a member of Legacy church and was active with several recovery ministries such as Be the Bush Recovery Ministries, Celebrate Recovery, Mosaic Recovery Center, and Rooted in Christ Recovery. He had a passion for helping others and believed music was a powerful tool to help spread God’s love.

He is preceded in death by his father, Andre Johnson and his stepfather, David Holt.

Tyler is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Richie Sons, children, Mercy Lund and Braxton Basham, fiancé, Keira Phillips, brother, Zach Sons, other siblings, Kevin (Whitney) Holt, Emily Sherrell, Latisha Lee, Shaney Morris, Amber Johnson, Astasiah Cheers, Amaya Johnson, Andre Johnson Jr., Adre’veon Johnson, Adrean Johnson, and Jerome Cheers.

Other surviving family members include his maternal grandparents, Pat and Larry Lund, aunt, Angie (Tommy) Morelock, uncle, Scott (Ginger) Lund, aunt Delicia Berry-Wigfall and great aunt Gloria Garrard.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Tullahoma located at 108 East Grundy Street in Tullahoma. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.