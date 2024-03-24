TWRA says to be on the lookout for Silver Carp

If you are planning to head out to fish in near future, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), in partnership with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, is conducting a silver carp reward tag project to learn more about the impact of removal on invasive carp populations. This valuable information will help biologists combat this invasive species.

If you catch a silver carp with a tag, call or text the phone number listed on the tag to contact the TWRA Fisheries Division. All tags and bands for this project are reward tags with a value of $100 each.