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TWRA Highlights Gov. Bill Lee’s Hunting and Fishing Day Proclamation as Archery Season Approaches for Deer and Turkey

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NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is celebrating Gov. Bill Lee’s proclamation highlighting National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD), observed on Saturday, Sept. 26.

NHFD also coincides with the launch of the 2026 statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in select counties. Check the 2026-27 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide for specific season regulations and visit TNWildlife.org for more information on events and opportunities to get involved.

“As an avid sportsman, Gov. Lee knows what hunting and fishing have meant to generations of Tennesseans and the importance of their recognition,” said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “We are very appreciative of Gov. Lee, along with the hunters, anglers, and boaters in the state of Tennessee who purchase licenses supporting wildlife conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreational opportunities. As we move forward, we invite all Tennesseans and visitors to go outdoors and experience our beautiful natural resources.”

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The proclamation notes Tennessee’s rich and storied tradition of hunting and angling, which predates statehood and remains an important part of the state’s cultural fabric. Tennessee’s hunters and anglers have long been leaders in conservation, supporting the establishment of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and helping fund the conservation of fish, wildlife, and their habitats.

In 2025, Tennessee’s sportsmen and women generated more than $91 million through the American System of Conservation Funding, a “user pays-public benefits” approach that is widely recognized as the most successful model for funding fish and wildlife management. Last year alone, Tennessee’s 1.6 million hunters and anglers supported the state’s economy through their spending of $15.5 billion on outdoor recreation in the state.

Wildlife and fisheries conservation in Tennessee is primarily funded by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, boating registrations, and a portion of the Real Estate Transfer Tax. In addition to license sales, TWRA also receives federal grant funding from excise taxes on the sale and manufacturing of certain outdoor recreation gear, firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment.

NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 to recognize hunters and anglers for their financial contributions to wildlife conservation. The event is celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September. This special day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the rich tradition of wildlife conservation funded by hunting, fishing, and boating license sales.

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The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

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