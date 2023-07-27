Two Warren County Residents Charged with Sale of Controlled Substance While Out on Bond

McMinnville authorities, in collaboration with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the 31st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of two individuals from Warren County on charges of Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Dale L. Deason Jr., 25, also known as “Sam,” and Christina S. Medley, 29, were arrested on July 25, 2023, following complaints about illegal drug activities.

Deason and Medley, both residents of Warren County, Tennessee, are facing one count each of Sale of a Controlled Substance and have been placed under a $200,000.00 bond. Notably, Deason was already out on bond for charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm with the intent to go armed in McMinnville. Similarly, Medley was out on bond for a weapons-related charge in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects remain under investigation as authorities work to ensure the safety of the community and address ongoing drug-related concerns.