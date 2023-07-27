Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Two Warren County Residents Charged with Sale of Controlled Substance While Out on Bond

Published

McMinnville authorities, in collaboration with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the 31st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of two individuals from Warren County on charges of Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Dale L. Deason Jr., 25, also known as “Sam,” and Christina S. Medley, 29, were arrested on July 25, 2023, following complaints about illegal drug activities.

Deason and Medley, both residents of Warren County, Tennessee, are facing one count each of Sale of a Controlled Substance and have been placed under a $200,000.00 bond. Notably, Deason was already out on bond for charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm with the intent to go armed in McMinnville. Similarly, Medley was out on bond for a weapons-related charge in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently held at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, both suspects remain under investigation as authorities work to ensure the safety of the community and address ongoing drug-related concerns.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023