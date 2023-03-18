Connect with us

Two second half goals power Westwood past Community

Sloppy field conditions and windy weather made for tough sledding, but the Westwood Rocket soccer team figured it out in the second half.

The Rockets got two goals in the final 20 minutes to beat visiting Community 2-0 Friday afternoon at Dyer-Bouldin Field – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.

After struggling to get many quality shots on the goal in the first half, Aiden Walker got the Rockets going in the second half with 21:57 to play when he fired a missile into the left corner of the net, putting WMS up 1-0.

Eighth grader Joan Deanda added an insurance goal with 5 minutes on the clock when he knocked one into the right corner to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead and ice the game.

Brylee Sneed pitched a shutout in goal for the Rockets, including a pair of diving saves in the first half. The Rocket defense held Community to only 3 shots in the second half.

