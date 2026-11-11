Two Indicted in Grundy County Child Abuse Investigation; Bonds Set at $2 Million Each

Two people have been indicted in Grundy County following an investigation involving a 5-week-old infant who authorities say suffered multiple injuries and tested positive for fentanyl.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury returned indictments on November 9 against 23-year-old Micheal Rollins and 21-year-old Keli Ann Meeks. Both face charges of aggravated child abuse and child abuse or neglect.

Investigators say the infant suffered 12 fractured ribs and tested positive for fentanyl.

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The investigation was conducted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Rollins and Meeks were both taken into custody on November 10. Bond was set at $2 million for each defendant.

In a statement, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office emphasized its commitment to protecting children and pursuing those accused of abuse.

“Our children cannot always defend themselves, but they will always have a voice through the men and women of this office,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.

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Authorities thanked the District Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Children’s Services for their assistance in the investigation.