Two grand jury indictments, including murder for man in Franklin County

Robert Lee Nevin was arrested Tuesday, July 2, 2024 for two grand jury indictments, second-degree murder, and manufacture, sell, or delivery of a controlled substance. This arrest was the result of a fentanyl-related overdose investigation.

Mr. Nevin was also arrested a little over three months ago for being in possession of 1564 pills that are believed to contain fentanyl.

Mr. Nevin is being held on a $250,000.00 bond. His court date is July 16th, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Franklin County.

DISCLAIMER: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records or information about an arrest that are published or reported on Thunder Radio WMSR and www.thunder1320.com are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.