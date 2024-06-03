Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Two from Manchester Indicted, Charged in TBI Medicaid Fraud Theft Case

Published

Special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained indictments charging two individuals in connection to a theft scheme involving Medicaid funds.

Agents began investigating the allegations in June 2023, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services. During the investigation, agents determined Johnny Ray Brooks (DOB 10-21/1977) and Ashley Marie Harrell (DOB 8-15-1989) submitted fraudulent information to obtain payment for caregiver services that were not provided.

On May 14th, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Brooks and Harrell with one count each of TennCare Fraud and Theft. Agents, with the assistance of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested both and booked them into the Coffee County Jail, each on $15,000 bond.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023