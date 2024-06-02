News

TVA Seeks Public Input on Proposal to Modify Water Flow from Normandy Dam

Published

Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on a proposal to modify how typical water flow is measured from Normandy Dam to better address water needs in the Duck River Basin during drought as well as normal conditions. TVA is not proposing to modify the reservoir guide curve of Normandy or change the minimum flows released from the dam.
TVA is proposing to change the way it measures water released from the Normandy Reservoir into the Duck River. Currently, target flows are measured instantaneously at the Shelbyville gauge located 28 miles downstream from the dam. The proposal would change that measurement to be based on average flows at Shelbyville over the course of the week. This change could help preserve water storage in Normandy Reservoir. Additional water in storage could help meet water needs in the basin during a drought such as the recent extreme drought in 2023. The modification would also give TVA flexibility to meet key operational goals related to water quality, aquatic habitat, and water supply in the growing Duck River region.
In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, TVA has prepared a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) that addresses any potential environmental impacts. The draft EA is now available for public review and comment at tva.com/nepa tva.com/nepa

Comments on the proposal and the EA must be received on or before June 28, 2024.  TVA will host a virtual meeting/webinar on June 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. (CT).  To register, please visit this website.

Submit comments or inquiries online, by email to NEPA@tva.gov, or by mail to:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Matthew Higdon
Tennessee Valley Authority
400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT11B

Knoxville, TN  37902

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023
Exit mobile version