TVA Seeks Public Input on Proposal to Modify Water Flow from Normandy Dam

Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on a proposal to modify how typical water flow is measured from Normandy Dam to better address water needs in the Duck River Basin during drought as well as normal conditions. TVA is not proposing to modify the reservoir guide curve of Normandy or change the minimum flows released from the dam.

TVA is proposing to change the way it measures water released from the Normandy Reservoir into the Duck River. Currently, target flows are measured instantaneously at the Shelbyville gauge located 28 miles downstream from the dam. The proposal would change that measurement to be based on average flows at Shelbyville over the course of the week. This change could help preserve water storage in Normandy Reservoir. Additional water in storage could help meet water needs in the basin during a drought such as the recent extreme drought in 2023. The modification would also give TVA flexibility to meet key operational goals related to water quality, aquatic habitat, and water supply in the growing Duck River region.

In compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, TVA has prepared a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) that addresses any potential environmental impacts. The draft EA is now available for public review and comment at tva.com/nepa tva.com/nepa

Comments on the proposal and the EA must be received on or before June 28, 2024. TVA will host a virtual meeting/webinar on June 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. (CT). To register, please visit this website.

Submit comments or inquiries online, by email to NEPA@tva.gov, or by mail to:

Matthew Higdon

Tennessee Valley Authority

400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT11B

Knoxville, TN 37902