The Tennessee Valley Authority is offering a $50 rebate for homeowners that have their Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems checked by a TVA quality contractor.

Homeowners can find a list of TVA quality contractors by visiting https://energyright.com/.

HVAC contractors can become TVA approved by applying at the same website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thunder Radio recently spoke to Megan Keen, Energy Right expert with TVA and she spoke about the $50 HVAC rebates but also had this to say: