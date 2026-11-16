The Tennessee Valley Authority closed six Tennessee campgrounds for the winter on Sunday, Nov. 15. All six are set to reopen March 15, 2027, and reservations for next season open Dec. 1. Go Camp Tennessee

The seasonal closures include Cherokee Dam in Jefferson City, Douglas Dam Headwater and Douglas Dam Tailwater near Sevierville, Melton Hill Dam near Lenoir City, Watauga Dam near Elizabethton and Pickwick Dam near Savannah.

TVA’s day-use recreation areas at its dams remain open year-round for activities such as hiking, fishing, boating and picnicking.

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The Fontana and Kentucky Dam visitor centers closed Oct. 25, and the Norris Dam Visitor Center is scheduled to close Nov. 23. The visitor center at the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage plant remains accessible year-round.

TVA reported more than 74,000 visits to its developed campgrounds this year and about 90,000 visits to its dam visitor centers.–