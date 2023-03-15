Connect with us

Turkey Season 2023: Get Ready to Hunt with the Latest Schedule and Hunter Education Classes

It’s time to dust off your hunting gear and get ready for the turkey season in Tennessee! The season is starting a little later this year, with Young Sportsman on April 8-9 and Shotgun/Archery from April 15 to May 28. Make sure to mark your calendar and plan accordingly.

To help hunters prepare, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has released the latest schedule for the turkey season, which can be found on their website: https://www.tn.gov/…/twra/hunting/big-game/turkey.html. The website also offers important information on regulations, licenses, and permits.

Moreover, the TWRA is offering Hunter Education classes across the state to ensure safe and responsible hunting practices. These classes are essential for first-time hunters and those looking to renew their certification. To find a class near you, check the schedule and sign up at https://twra.state.tn.us/HunterEdEventRegistration. New classes are added as they are scheduled, so make sure to check regularly.

For those unable to attend in-person classes, online Hunter Education classes are available at https://www.tn.gov/…/hunt…/online-hunting-education.html. These courses offer a flexible and convenient way to learn about hunting safety and ethics.

