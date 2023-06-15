Tullahoma’s Michael Hamby Leads Amateur Radio Operators in Simulated Emergency Communications Drill at Field Day Event

Press Release
Over 35,000 amateur radio operators (also known as “ham” radio operators) from the United States and Canada will participate in the annual “Field Day” drill, sponsored by A-R-R-L – The National Association for Amateur Radio. Members of the Tullahoma-based Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society will erect antennas and operate radios under simulated emergency conditions at Old Stone Fort State Park for 24 continuous hours starting at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 24th.
All the equipment will be operated from emergency power generators using voice and the newer digital modes of communication. Michael Hamby, K-I-4-U-J-Y, of Tullahoma, is chairman of the event.
The public is invited to visit the site, learn about amateur radio and emergency communications, and even operate the equipment under the supervision of FCC-licensed operators. An information session will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening in the back field behind the ranger’s station. For additional information on the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society, please contact their representatives.