Tullahoma’s 30th Troop Command conducts change of command

The Tennessee National Guard’s 30th Troop Command conducted a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma’s National Guard Armory on Sunday, Mar. 5.

Col. Jody Miller, a Rockvale resident who has led the unit for nearly four

years, relinquished command to Col. Mark Tyndall, a resident of Brentwood.

“It is a great honor to take command of such a prestigious and heralded

unit,” said Tyndall. “The 30th Troop Command contains tremendous and unique

capabilities for the Tennessee National Guard and the United States Army.

It’s humbling to see what the brigade’s men and women have accomplished

during both war and domestic operations. I look forward to serving the

nation and the great state of Tennessee alongside these phenomenal

Soldiers.”

Tyndall was Chief of Plans for the Tennessee National Guard and has more

than 31 years of military experience. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991

as an Air Defense Stinger Missile Gunner and then commissioned through

Clemson University’s ROTC program in 1996 as an infantry officer.

The 30th Troop Command, which is headquartered in Tullahoma, provides

command and control for field artillery, aviation, and medical units

throughout Tennessee. It is comprised of over 1,500 Soldiers.

Miller, who took command of the Tullahoma unit in May 2019, placed heavy

emphasis on readiness and ensuring the 30th was trained and equipped to meet

any contingency. During his tenure, the 30th deployed more units than any

other command in Tennessee at a rate of 66 per cent of its subordinate

units. During his tenure and during these deployments, the 30th maintained

the highest average strength and retention percentage in the state.

Miller will retire from the National Guard this month and plans to elk hunt

and golf.