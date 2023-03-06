Connect with us

News

Tullahoma’s 30th Troop Command conducts change of command

Published

Col. Mark Tyndall, 30th Troop Command's new commander, takes the unit colors from Col. Trent Scates, Tennessee's Assistant Adjutant General-Army, during a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma's National Guard Armory on Sunday, Mar. 5. (Official Army National Guard Photo)

The Tennessee National Guard’s 30th Troop Command conducted a change of command ceremony at Tullahoma’s National Guard Armory on Sunday, Mar. 5.

Col. Jody Miller, a Rockvale resident who has led the unit for nearly four
years, relinquished command to Col. Mark Tyndall, a resident of Brentwood. 

“It is a great honor to take command of such a prestigious and heralded
unit,” said Tyndall. “The 30th Troop Command contains tremendous and unique
capabilities for the Tennessee National Guard and the United States Army.
It’s humbling to see what the brigade’s men and women have accomplished
during both war and domestic operations. I look forward to serving the
nation and the great state of Tennessee alongside these phenomenal
Soldiers.”

Tyndall was Chief of Plans for the Tennessee National Guard and has more
than 31 years of military experience. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1991
as an Air Defense Stinger Missile Gunner and then commissioned through
Clemson University’s ROTC program in 1996 as an infantry officer.

The 30th Troop Command, which is headquartered in Tullahoma, provides
command and control for field artillery, aviation, and medical units
throughout Tennessee. It is comprised of over 1,500 Soldiers. 

Miller, who took command of the Tullahoma unit in May 2019, placed heavy
emphasis on readiness and ensuring the 30th was trained and equipped to meet
any contingency. During his tenure, the 30th deployed more units than any
other command in Tennessee at a rate of 66 per cent of its subordinate
units. During his tenure and during these deployments, the 30th maintained
the highest average strength and retention percentage in the state.  

Miller will retire from the National Guard this month and plans to elk hunt
and golf. 

