Tullahoma Winter Shelter schedule through March 4

The Farmer's Almanac is calling for a "Cold Snowy" winter in Tennessee in 2022-23.

As reported by WMSR News in August the Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a particularly cold and snowy winter.

Cold temperatures are dangerous and some may not have the means to keep warm. The Tullahoma Winter Shelter is ready and willing to help.

The mission of the Tullahoma Winter Shelter is to provide a safe and comfortable overnight stay for community members in need of shelter. TWS will be open from the last week of December through February.

For more info contact Rupa Blackwell at me@rupablackwell.com or Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org.

