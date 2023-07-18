Connect with us

News

Tullahoma Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect Involved in Theft

Published

The Tullahoma Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a recent theft.

On July 11, 2023, the subject captured in the provided image was involved in the theft of four Boston Butts from Piggy’s Place located at 112 North Anderson Street.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone who may have information about the identity of the suspect to come forward.

If you recognize the individual pictured or have any relevant details regarding the theft, please contact Investigator Johnny Gore. He can be reached via email at jgore@tullahomatn.gov or by phone at 931-455-0530 or 931-455-3411.

