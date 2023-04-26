Connect with us

News

Tullahoma Police Seek Help Identifying Robbery Suspect

Published

The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery at Game X Change on April 17, 2023.

The suspect, described as a white male, was seen wearing a dark blue Reebok hoodie, dark blue Reebok sweatpants, and white, black, and red sneakers. One of the shoes has the word “Rage” on top, and the other says “Sports.”

Detective Jessica Taylor is leading the investigation and is urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to come forward. If you have any information, please contact Detective Taylor at 931-455-0530 ext. 112 or at jtaylor@tullahomatn.gov.

The Tullahoma Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen the suspect or has any information regarding the robbery to contact them immediately.

