Tullahoma Police Department to Host National Night Out Event

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) is inviting the community out to Frazier McEwen Park, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 5-7PM.

TPD Chief Jason Williams talks about local First Responders that are participating:

Chief Williams encouraged families to attend and highlighted some activities that will be provided: