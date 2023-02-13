Tullahoma Police Department Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Subject Involved in Local Business Incident

Help identify this person.

The Tullahoma Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject or vehicle involved in a recent incident at a local business.

According to Detective Jessica Taylor, the incident occurred on February 1, 2023, and the department is asking for any information that may lead to the identification of the subject or vehicle pictured below.

The Tullahoma Police Department is committed to solving this case and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Taylor at 931-455-0530 ext. 112 or at jtaylor@tullahomatn.gov.