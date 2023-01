Be on the lookout for two persons of interest.

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying one or both of the subject’s pictured. They were involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Jessica Taylor at 931-455-0530 ext. 112, or at jtaylor@tullahomatn.gov.

Thank you for your assistance.