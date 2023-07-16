Connect with us

News

Tullahoma Police Department Joins ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to Combat Speeding

Published

Press Release

Tullahoma Police Department will be participating this year in Operation Southern Slow Down. We will be out in residential and main throughfares doing our part to reduce speed elated crashes.

Tullahoma Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for “Operation Southern Slow Down.” The purpose of this multi-jurisdictional campaign is to increase enforcement from July 17 to July 23 to reduce speeding across the Southeast. Other participating states will include Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina.

During this campaign, Tullahoma Police Department will increase education, awareness, and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Tennessee.

