Tullahoma Police Department invites the public to ‘National Night Out’ Oct. 4

Free family fun!

The Tullahoma Police Department invites you to its National Night Out to celebrate first responders, community partners, and residents working together to make the community safer.

National Night Out promotes community partnerships to make safer neighborhoods and more caring places to live. The overall goal is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in Tullahoma. This provides a great opportunity to bring police officers and citizens together under positive circumstances.

There will be games and drawings for six bicycles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mark your calendars and plan to attend on October 4, 2022 at Frazier McEwen Park beginning at 5:00 pm and lasting until 7:00 pm.