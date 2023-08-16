Tullahoma Police Department Identifies Scam

The Tullahoma Police Department has been made aware of a new scam. The scammer will call a person and identify themselves as a member of the Tullahoma Police Department. The scammer will then ask you for a donation to be made to the Tullahoma Police Department. The number may show up on your caller ID as 931-455-0530, which is the Tullahoma Police Department’s phone number. The scammer is using a spoof app to do this. The scammer will ask you for your credit card number. Please use caution and never provide your financial information over the phone.
