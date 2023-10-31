Tullahoma Police Chief Resigns

Thunder Radio News has learned that Jason Williams, Tullahoma Police Chief, has resigned his position. His last day will be November 10th.

With a career in law enforcement that spans over 27 years, Williams worked for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department for 5 years and the Shelbyville Police Department for 18.5 years. Williams has served the Tullahoma Police Department as Chief for 4 years.

Tullahoma officials plan to name an interim within the department before conducting a national search.

In a statement, Williams said “I will always cherish my time here as well as the great partnerships and relationships I have had the opportunity to be a part of.”

In early October, Chief Williams was a guest on Thunder Radio’s “Connecting Coffee County” and said, speaking about his team: “I’m very blessed to have a great group of men and women that are definitely dedicated to our profession and dedicated to the community.”