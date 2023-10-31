Connect with us

News

Tullahoma Police Chief Resigns

Published

Thunder Radio News has learned that Jason Williams, Tullahoma Police Chief, has resigned his position. His last day will be November 10th.

With a career in law enforcement that spans over 27 years, Williams worked for the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department for 5 years and the Shelbyville Police Department for 18.5 years. Williams has served the Tullahoma Police Department as Chief for 4 years.

Tullahoma officials plan to name an interim within the department before conducting a national search.

In a statement, Williams said “I will always cherish my time here as well as the great partnerships and relationships I have had the opportunity to be a part of.”

In early October, Chief Williams was a guest on Thunder Radio’s “Connecting Coffee County” and said, speaking about his team: “I’m very blessed to have a great group of men and women that are definitely dedicated to our profession and dedicated to the community.”

