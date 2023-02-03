Connect with us

News

Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors

Published

PRESS RELEASE

Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space.     

Grand opening ceremonies are set for Saturday, February 4, 2023, 9 a.m.

Old Navy is a global retailer that offers fun, fashionable and affordable clothing for the entire family. We’re also the first value retailer to integrate the shopping experience by offering the broadest assortment of women’s sizes in stores and online, with no price difference. We believe in the democracy of style and service for all, and value inclusivity, opportunities for youth, and a future that’s sustainable for its customers, employees, and communities.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store has a ribbon-cutting planned and will have several special guests including representatives from the fire department (and the Fire Pup), the Chamber of Commerce, PFLAG, and local shelters. The store will also have a special giveaway for the first 100 visitors on Saturday, February 4.

