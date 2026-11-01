Tullahoma Names Roadway in Honor of Retired Police Chief J.C. Ferrell

Tullahoma’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved renaming a portion of Chestnut Alley to J.C. Ferrell Way, honoring the retired police chief’s 35 years of service to the city.

The roadway is located behind City Hall and in front of the police station. According to the city’s announcement, Ferrell was joined for the recognition by several family members, including multiple generations of law enforcement officers.

Ferrell joined the Tullahoma Police Department as a patrolman in 1972. He advanced to detective sergeant in 1974 and detective captain in 1977 before becoming operations division captain in 1987, overseeing the investigation and patrol divisions.

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After serving two separate terms as interim chief during the 1980s, Ferrell was appointed police chief in 1989. He held the position for 18 years before retiring September 4, 2007.

The city’s resolution credits Ferrell with helping modernize the department through the introduction of in-car video and audio recording systems, Tasers and other equipment intended to improve officer and public safety.

His service also extended to the boards of the Coffee County Consolidated Communications Center and the Coffee County 911 Emergency Communications District.

In its announcement, the city congratulated Ferrell and called the roadway naming “a well-deserved honor.”