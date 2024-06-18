Tullahoma Mayoral Candidate withdraws from race

C. Scott Shasteen is withdrawing from the Tullahoma City Mayoral race.

Shasteen posted on his social media account on Facebook on Monday, June 17, 2024:

“My circumstances have changed.

I am suspending my campaign for Tullahoma Mayor.

Please respect my decision. Vote for another candidate.

Thank you.”

Shasteen told Thunder Radio News that he did indeed make that post and that he was not hacked. Shasteen declined to make further comments.

Andy Farrar, Administrator of Coffee County Elections told Thunder Radio that the Coffee County Election Commission has not received any formal notification from Shasteen and that ballots are complete.

Shasteen’s name will still appear on the ballot for the August 1, 2024 election. There are three other candidates running for Tullahoma City Mayor including:

Charles Lynn Sebourn

Kurt Glick

Petros Pisinos