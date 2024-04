With the passing of Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the City of Tullahoma Mayor, Ray Knowis made a statement at a press conference hosted by the City of Tullahoma and had this to say: Tullahoma Mayor, Ray Knowis

At the Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting in Manchester, Mayor Marilyn Howard had this to say: Manchester Mayor, Marilyn Howard