Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Corrections Officer Arrested on Felony Child Pornography Charges

On August 11, 2023, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with an investigation initiated by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in Texas. Robert Mitchell Reed, 20 years of age, from Tullahoma was arrested on 5 felony warrants for Possession with intent to promote child pornography. Robert Reed was employed with the Sheriff’s Office from July 5, 2023, until his arrest on

August 11 on these charges. According to the investigation, these incidents occurred prior to his employment and while he was on leave for training with the Tennessee Army National Guard. Mr. Reed is being held on a $500,000.00 bond while awaiting extradition back to Texas to face these charges. No other information is available at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.