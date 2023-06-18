Tullahoma man charged with 1st degree murder in death of 2 year old

A Tullahoma man is behind bars, facing charges of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse after a child allegedly under his care died Friday, June 16.

On Friday at 11:41 a.m., Tullahoma Police Department officers responded to a call of a two-year old child not breathing at a residence in Tullahoma.

First responders administered life-saving measures and the child was transported to the hospital for treatment, where the child was later declared deceased.

A second child in the home was also observed to have suffered injuries. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition at this time.

Elic Smith, age 21, of Tullahoma, was arrested on Friday and transported to the Coffee County Jail. He has been charged with one count of first degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

This incident continues to be investigated by Tullahoma Police Department and Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott. No further details have been provided at this time.