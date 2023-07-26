Tullahoma Housing Authority Appoints New Executive Director and Invites Community for Reception

The Tullahoma Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce the appointment of their new Executive Director, Brian Carter. Mr. Carter brings with him extensive experience in public housing and is eager to take on his new role.

To welcome him to the community and provide an opportunity for residents to meet him, the Housing Authority is hosting a reception on Sunday, August 13th, from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Tullahoma City Hall located at 201 W. Grundy St. in Tullahoma.

All members of the community are invited to attend the reception, where they can greet Mr. Carter and enjoy refreshments. It’s a chance to get to know the new Executive Director and learn more about his vision and plans for the Housing Authority.

The Board of Commissioners is excited about the future under Mr. Carter’s leadership and is confident in his ability to continue providing quality housing services to the community.