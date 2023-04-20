Tullahoma High School Welcomes Sarah Jane Pickett as New Assistant Principal for 2023-24 School Year

Tullahoma High School is thrilled to announce that Sarah Jane Pickett will be taking on the position of assistant principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I am beyond excited about this opportunity,” Pickett said. “Being an administrator has been a lifelong goal of mine. Even though I have only been a part of TCS for one year, I knew this is where I was meant to be for the rest of my career.”

Pickett will be taking over the assistant principal role that Jessie Kinsey is vacating, as Kinsey will be serving as the Tullahoma City Schools CTE Director for the upcoming school year. Pickett is currently a freshman and sophomore English teacher at Tullahoma High School. Prior to joining TCS, she began her teaching career at Coffee County Central High School in 2007 before moving to LaVergne High School in 2010. A year later, she returned locally to teach at Franklin County High School and then came to TCS in 2022.

“I could not be more excited to have Sarah Jane join our amazing administrative team at THS,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “Upon hiring her this year as an English teacher, it was evident that she possessed the qualities necessary to be an effective school leader by placing the best interests of students first. She will serve as an effective ambassador in representing excellence as a school leader at THS.”

TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens also offered her congratulations and stated that she cannot wait to start working with Pickett in her new position.

“I am elated to welcome Sarah Jane Pickett to the administrative team at Tullahoma High School,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Even though she has only been at TCS for a year, it is clear that Sarah Jane motivates and inspires students through the positive relationships she fosters. She enjoys working with and supporting teachers, as she wants them to be their best for students. I look forward to working with Sarah Jane, our newest THS assistant principal.”