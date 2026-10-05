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Tullahoma High School MCJROTC Raider Team Places Seventh in Inaugural State Championship Series

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Photo from Tullahoma City Schools

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. — The Tullahoma High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC co-ed Raider Team placed seventh out of 18 teams in the inaugural Tennessee State Raider Championship Series.

The championship series featured four competitions over five weeks, beginning August 29 at Rhea County High School. The team then competed at Spring Hill on September 12, East Hamilton on September 19 and Warren County High School on September 26.

Raider competitions test participants’ strength, endurance and teamwork through a variety of events. Competitions include building single-rope bridges over water obstacles, navigating obstacle courses, cross-country runs while carrying simulated casualties and gear, loading and moving tactical vehicles, flipping and stacking tires, and calisthenics.

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“This is the third year that we have fielded a Raider Team here at Tullahoma,” said Team Coach Major Nathan Chandler, USMC (Ret.). “I could not be more proud of these kids.”

Chandler said the sport is extremely physically challenging while emphasizing teamwork, cooperation and communication. He added that the team has made significant improvements over previous years.

The team was led by co-captains Cadet Second Lieutenant Sophie Call and Cadet Sergeant Andrew Morgan.

“From the early mornings to the most challenging missions, our Raider Team has shown outstanding progress,” Call said. “We, as a team, have pushed ourselves to grow stronger together and create many memories that will carry with us for years to come.”

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The Tullahoma High School Marine Corps JROTC program serves more than 70 cadets and fields four competitive teams.

Tullahoma City Schools Director of Schools Dr. April Norris also praised the students and the MCJROTC program.

“I’m proud of our students and the Marine Corps JROTC program at Tullahoma High School,” Norris said. “The MCJROTC program builds leadership, character and discipline to shape our future leaders.”

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