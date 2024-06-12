Tullahoma Driver Service Center to temporarily close for a planned remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Tullahoma Driver Services Center, located at 307 Industrial Boulevard, will close for a planned remodel on Thursday, June 13, and will reopen in early August. Upon completion of the remodel, citizens can expect new furniture, fresh paint, new countertops, and an expanded parking lot.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, County Clerk Offices, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Full-Service Driver Services Centers:

Shelbyville Driver Services Center – 200 Dover Street, Suite #108 Shelbyville, TN

McMinnville Driver Services Center- 594 Vervilla Road, McMinnville, TN

Fayetteville Driver Services Center – 4110 Thornton Taylor Parkway, Fayetteville, TN

Scheduled to reopen on 6/17/2024 after planned renovations are complete.

Nearby City/County Partnerships:

Grundy County Clerk: 68 Cumberland Street, Altamont, TN

Cannon County Clerk: 200 West Main Street, Woodbury, TN