Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tullahoma Day Care Center announces Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser

Published

Making it’s return this year after a short hiatus following Covid, the Holiday Tour of Homes and Silent Auction, hosted by the Tullahoma Day Care Center Board, is scheduled for December 3, 2023.

Home tours will be taking place from 1-5PM and the silent auction will be from 12:30PM-5:30PM at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center. It’s anticipated that the silent auction will have an abundance of holiday decor, Christmas ornaments, and gift certificates from local businesses and other fun items that would make perfect gifts.

This year there are four unique Tullahoma homes to tour. Tickets are $25 each. The ticket price also includes a visit to see the Trees of Christmas at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tour of Homes: 1-5 p.m.
Trees of Christmas and Silent Auction: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Sites can be visited in any order 

Purchase tickets at any of these businesses:
Smart Bank, The Flower Shoppe, Clayton’s Shoe Store,
The Yellow Tulip, T-Michelle Clothiers and
Trader’s Bank on Jackson St.
Tickets also available at TDCC.

Saunders Residence at 2096 Ledford Mills Road
Hull Residence at 304 South Jackson Street
Dent Residence at 234 Lake Hills Road
Shelton Residence at 11 Kensington Lane

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023