Tullahoma Day Care Center announces Holiday Tour of Homes fundraiser

Making it’s return this year after a short hiatus following Covid, the Holiday Tour of Homes and Silent Auction, hosted by the Tullahoma Day Care Center Board, is scheduled for December 3, 2023.

Home tours will be taking place from 1-5PM and the silent auction will be from 12:30PM-5:30PM at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center. It’s anticipated that the silent auction will have an abundance of holiday decor, Christmas ornaments, and gift certificates from local businesses and other fun items that would make perfect gifts.

This year there are four unique Tullahoma homes to tour. Tickets are $25 each. The ticket price also includes a visit to see the Trees of Christmas at the South Jackson Performing Arts Center.

Tour of Homes: 1-5 p.m.

Trees of Christmas and Silent Auction: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Sites can be visited in any order

Purchase tickets at any of these businesses:

Smart Bank, The Flower Shoppe, Clayton’s Shoe Store,

The Yellow Tulip, T-Michelle Clothiers and

Trader’s Bank on Jackson St.

Tickets also available at TDCC.