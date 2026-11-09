Tullahoma City Schools to host seventh annual Veterans Day tribute train Wednesday

Tullahoma City Schools is inviting all veterans to take part in its seventh annual Veterans Day Tribute Train on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The procession will visit every school in the district before ending at the South Jackson Civic Center for a Veterans Day ceremony.

Veterans can line up from 7:30 to 8:25 a.m. in front of the Tullahoma High School stadium on John Olive Boulevard. The procession will leave the high school at 8:30 a.m.

From there, the route takes participants to Jack T. Farrar Elementary, West Middle School and Bel-Aire Elementary, followed by Robert E. Lee Elementary, East Middle School and East Lincoln Elementary.

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The district plans for the procession to reach the South Jackson Civic Center by 10:50 a.m. for the ceremony.