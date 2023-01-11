Connect with us

Tullahoma City Schools names Johnny Hill new transportation supervisor

Published

PRESS RELEASE:

Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to announce that Johnny Hill will take over as the new transportation supervisor later this month. 

Hill is already employed by TCS as a workplace readiness specialist and additionally drives for the district. Hill comes into the transportation supervisor position with nearly 30 years of combined commercial and school bus driving experience and a bachelor’s degree in business administration. 

“I look forward to the new challenge,” Hill said. “I have almost 30 years of experience, and you learn some things as you go along, including how to work with people. I’m looking forward to this new role with the district.”

Hill takes over for Joseph Schrader, who steps down from his post after serving as transportation supervisor since 2019. TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said she is elated to have Hill in this position.

“I’m so excited to have Johnny serve in this leadership role for the district, and I can’t thank Joe enough for what he accomplished during his time with Tullahoma City Schools,” Stephens said. “Johnny came to Tullahoma with a wealth of experience as a driver. In his five years with TCS, Johnny has proven to be a vital member of the TCS team, and I know he will be successful.” 

As Deputy Director of Schools, Dr. April Norris works closely with the transportation supervisor as she oversees the department for the district. During the interview process, she felt like Hill was the right candidate for this role. 

“We had strong applicants, and Johnny’s experience made him the perfect person for this opportunity,” Norris said. “I am looking forward to working with him.” 

