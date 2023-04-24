Tullahoma City Schools names Roberts as new assistant principal at West Middle

Ric Roberts is returning to Tullahoma City Schools to become the assistant principal at West Middle School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year, as was announced recently. “I am excited to come back to Tullahoma City Schools,” said Roberts. “This district is my home. I can’t wait to work with some fantastic educators who I know are doing great things for Tullahoma.”

Roberts will take over from Jill Kimzey, who was hired last March as the assistant principal at East Lincoln Elementary School. Previously, Roberts taught at Tullahoma High School from 2013 until 2018 before accepting the role of assistant principal at North Middle School in Winchester.

“West Middle School is thrilled to welcome Ric Roberts as our new Assistant Principal,” said Cindy Herrera, WMS Principal. “Mr. Roberts brings a mindset that incorporates many of the goals WMS currently strives to attain. He also has the desire to help WMS and TCS students reach not only their academic goals but aid them in their personal growth as well. His educational background is diverse, and that will bring a unique perspective to WMS.”

TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens, congratulated Roberts on his return to the district, stating that she looks forward to his arrival this fall, even though she wasn’t in Tullahoma when Roberts left in 2018. “I know Ric is ecstatic to be back in TCS, and I am equally happy to have him back in our district,” said Dr. Stephens. “It is evident that Ric does a tremendous job of building positive relationships, whether that be with students and their families or with faculty and staff. His familiarity with middle school and the school system are added bonuses, and I can’t wait for him to start at West Middle School.”